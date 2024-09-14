|
14.09.2024 12:06:43
Sutro Announces Updated Data From Phase 1b Study Of Luvelta Combination In Epithelial Ovarian Cancer
(RTTNews) - Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) announced updated data from the ongoing Phase 1b study of luveltamab tazevibulin (luvelta) in combination with bevacizumab for patients with epithelial ovarian cancer.
In this study, luvelta plus bevacizumab has demonstrated encouraging antitumor activity in patients with late-stage ovarian cancer irrespective of Folate Receptor-Alpha expression, including patients with no Folate Receptor-Alpha expression, and prior bevacizumab treatment, with an overall response rate of 35%. These early data in combination may offer a non-biomarker driven approach to treat patients with epithelial ovarian cancer, the company said in a statement.
The company noted that a 4.3 mg/kg dose of luveltamab tazevibulin (luvelta) in combination with the standard dose of bevacizumab (15 mg/kg) every 3 weeks resulted in a 56% objective response rate in patients with late-stage ovarian cancer and was selected as the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D).
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
