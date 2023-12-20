Swiss Market Ends Flat

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended flat on Wednesday after a choppy session. After an early uptick, the market briefly slipped into negative territory, and after staying positive till mid afternoon, turned weak again.

The benchmark SMI ended down 1.55 points or 0.01% at 11,144.88, after moving between 11,121.05 and 11,191.30.

Lonza Group and Partners Group ended down 1.5% and 1.02%, respectively. Logitech International ended lower by 0.76%, while Swiss Life Holding, Holcim and Roche Holding ended modestly lower.

Kuehne & Nagel climbed 1.36%. UBS Group advanced 0.84%, while Geberit and Swiss Re bogh ended up 0.52%.

In the Mid Price Index, Lindt & Spruengli drifted down 2.79%, Meyer Burger Tech ended lower by 2.36%, while Adecco and BKW lost 1.37% and 1.23%, respectively.

ams OSRAM AG rallied nearly 4%. Julius Baer gained 1.06%, while Straumann Holding advanced nearly 1%. Avolta gained 0.76%, while Sandoz and PSP Swiss Property ended higher by 0.55% and 0.42%, respectively.

A report from Swiss National Bank showed Switzerland's current account surplus narrowed to CHF 22.5 billion in the third quarter of 2023 from CHF 26.5 billion in the same period a year earlier.