Swiss Market Ends Higher Again

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market closed modestly higher on Tuesday after staying positive almost right through the trading session.

Hopes about U.S. and Iran signing a preliminary peace deal this week supported sentiment.

Investors also looked ahead to the monetary policy announcements from the Federal Reserve (Wednesday), the Bank of England (Thursday) and the Swiss National Bank (Thursday).

The Swiss National Bank is widely expected to hold its key policy rate at 0%. The benchmark SMI closed with a gain of 43.99 points or 0.32% at 13,761.53, nearly 40 points off the day's high of 13,799.36.

Amrize moved up by about 2.1%. ABB and UBS Group gained 1.74% and 1.7%, respectively. Schindler Ps climbed 1.36% and Richemont closed 1.11% up.

Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance, Sika and Nestle advanced 0.6%-1%. Geberit and Swiss Life Holding also closed higher.

Sonova shed about 3.8%. Holcim, Logitech International, Swisscom and Kuehne + Nagel lost 1%-1.48%. Galderma Group drifted down nearly 1%. Straumann Holding, VAT Group, Alcon, Roche and Novartis also ended weak.