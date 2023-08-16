16.08.2023 19:46:49

Swiss Market Ends Marginally Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended slightly down on Wednesday, failing to hold early gains.

The market started off on a weak note, but swiftly moved higher thanks to some brisk buying at several frontline counters. However, stocks pared gains subsequently and the market moved in a tight range around the flat line till the end of the session.

The benchmark SMI ended up 7.09 points or 0.06% at 10,992.31. The index, which dropped to 10,971.14 at the start, climbed to 11,028.54.

Nestle gained about 1.2% and UBS Group advanced 1.1%. Alcon ended nearly 1% up, while Sonova, Givaudan and Kuehne & Nagel posted modest gains.

Lonza Group ended 1.66% down. Geberit, Logitech, Roche Holding, Partners Group and Swiss Re lost 0.5 to 0.65%.

In the Mid Price Index, Helvetia gained nearly 1%. Dufry advanced 0.6%, while PSP Swiss Property, Adecco, VAT Group and Clariant gained 0.3 to 0.5%.

Tecan Group ended lower by 5.3%. DocMorris drifted down 2.2%, while Swatch Group, Bachem Holding and Temenos Group lost 1.4 to 1.7%.

Straumann Holding declined 1.1%. Ems Chemie Holding, Galenica Sante and SGS ended lower by 0.5 to 0.7%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen: US-Börsen schließen in Rot -- ATX und DAX letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend leichter aus dem Handel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Donnerstagshandel leichter. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag schwächer. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag mehrheitlich abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen