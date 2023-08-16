Swiss Market Ends Marginally Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended slightly down on Wednesday, failing to hold early gains.

The market started off on a weak note, but swiftly moved higher thanks to some brisk buying at several frontline counters. However, stocks pared gains subsequently and the market moved in a tight range around the flat line till the end of the session.

The benchmark SMI ended up 7.09 points or 0.06% at 10,992.31. The index, which dropped to 10,971.14 at the start, climbed to 11,028.54.

Nestle gained about 1.2% and UBS Group advanced 1.1%. Alcon ended nearly 1% up, while Sonova, Givaudan and Kuehne & Nagel posted modest gains.

Lonza Group ended 1.66% down. Geberit, Logitech, Roche Holding, Partners Group and Swiss Re lost 0.5 to 0.65%.

In the Mid Price Index, Helvetia gained nearly 1%. Dufry advanced 0.6%, while PSP Swiss Property, Adecco, VAT Group and Clariant gained 0.3 to 0.5%.

Tecan Group ended lower by 5.3%. DocMorris drifted down 2.2%, while Swatch Group, Bachem Holding and Temenos Group lost 1.4 to 1.7%.

Straumann Holding declined 1.1%. Ems Chemie Holding, Galenica Sante and SGS ended lower by 0.5 to 0.7%.