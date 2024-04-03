|
03.04.2024 19:28:47
Swiss Market Ends Marginally Up After Choppy Ride
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market, which stayed in positive territory on Wednesday, save for a few minutes early on in the session and a brief while past noon, ended the day with a marginal gain thanks to some brisk buying at a few counters in the final hour.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 21.87 points or 0.19% at 11,616.87. The index touched a low of 11,583.33 and a high of 11,629.43 in the session.
Kuehne & Nagel, up 3.37%, was the top gainer among the SMI components. Lonza Group climbed 2.03%. Richemont, Alcon, Logitech International, Geberit, UBS Group and Holcim gained 1 to 1.25%.
Swiss Re drifted down 3.55% after an announcement that Andreas Berger will become Group Chief Executive Officer effective 1 July 2024.
Zurich Insurance Group ended down by 1.1%. Nestle and Roche Holding closed lower by 0.61% and 0.31%, respectively.
In the Mid Price Index, Clariant gained 3.34%. Avolta surged nearly 3% and Swatch Group climbed 2.59%. Ems Chemie Holding, ams OSRAM AG, SIG Group, PSP Swiss Property, VAT Group and SGS gained 1 to 1.6%.
Meyer Burger Tech tanked more than 25%. The Swiss solar panel maker said it had successfully completed a capital increase through a rights issue.
Barry Callebaut dropped 4.28%. Tecan Group, Lindt & Spruengli, Temenos Group and Georg Fischer lost 1.3 to 1.9%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen nach Fed-Schock tiefer -- ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Nikkei letztlich stark - Handel in China ruht
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Donnerstag in Grün. Die Wall Street verzeichnete Abschläge. Der Nikkei zog am Donnerstag an, während in China nicht gehandelt wurde.