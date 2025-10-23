Swiss Market Ends Moderately Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended on a weak note on Thursday after languishing in negative territory right through the day's session.

The benchmark SMI settled with a loss of 57.16 points or 0.45% at 12,557.27, slighly off the day's low of 12,546.97.

Roche Holding ended 3.17% down. Nestle and Amrize closed lower by 1.47% and 1.21%, respectively.

Sonova, Swisscom, Partners Group and Givaudan lost 0.6 to 1%. Holcim and Novartis ended modestly lower.

Lonza Group and Galderma Group gained 2.5% each. Galderma raised its full-year guidance following strong sales growth in the third quarter.

Galderma said sales in the third quarter rose 21% on year at constant currency, mainly thanks to strong performance of its Injectable Aesthetics and its Nemluvio dermatology portfolio.

SGS and Sandoz Group climbed 2.14% and 2.08%, respectively.

ABB, Schindler Ps, Swiss Life Holding, Logitech International and Richemont gained 1 to 1.6%.