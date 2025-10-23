|
23.10.2025 19:46:58
Swiss Market Ends Moderately Lower
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended on a weak note on Thursday after languishing in negative territory right through the day's session.
The benchmark SMI settled with a loss of 57.16 points or 0.45% at 12,557.27, slighly off the day's low of 12,546.97.
Roche Holding ended 3.17% down. Nestle and Amrize closed lower by 1.47% and 1.21%, respectively.
Sonova, Swisscom, Partners Group and Givaudan lost 0.6 to 1%. Holcim and Novartis ended modestly lower.
Lonza Group and Galderma Group gained 2.5% each. Galderma raised its full-year guidance following strong sales growth in the third quarter.
Galderma said sales in the third quarter rose 21% on year at constant currency, mainly thanks to strong performance of its Injectable Aesthetics and its Nemluvio dermatology portfolio.
SGS and Sandoz Group climbed 2.14% and 2.08%, respectively.
ABB, Schindler Ps, Swiss Life Holding, Logitech International and Richemont gained 1 to 1.6%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen etwas höher -- ATX schließlich im Plus -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. An der Wall Street sind leichte Zuschläge zu sehen. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.