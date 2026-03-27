27.03.2026 19:27:39

Swiss Market Ends Moderately Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended on a weak note on Friday, in line with markets across Europe, as concerns about the conflict in the Middle East continued to force investors away from riskier assets.

A lack of positive progress in U.S.-Iran peace talks and worries about inflation and growth amid a surge in crude oil prices rendered the mood weak.

The benchmark SMI, which stayed weak right through the day's session, settled with a loss of 71.70 points or 0.57% at 12,570.26.

VAT Group ended down by 4.2%. Swisscom and Logitech International closed lower by 3.9% and 3.5%, respectively. Kuehne + Nagel drifted down 2.6% and ABB settled 2.3% down.

Straumann Holding, Holcim, Amrize, SGS, Alcon, Julius Baer, Sika, Galderma Group and Richemont lost 1%-2%. Geberit, Parterns Group and UBS also closed weak.

Novartis announced that it has agreed to acquire Excellergy, Inc., a privately held biotech company developing next-generation anti-IgE therapies for allergic diseases. The Novartis stock closed lower by about 0.3%.

Swiss Re, Lindt & Spruengli, Givaudan and Nestle posted modest gains.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

23:20 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
22:43 KW 13: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21:16 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
27.03.26 KW 13: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
22.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 12

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen schließlich mehrheitlich fester
Die heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich schwächer. Auch die US-Börsen verbuchten Verluste. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag vorwiegend auf höherem Niveau.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen