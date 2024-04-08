|
08.04.2024 18:43:28
Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note
(RTTNews) - The Swiss market briefly slipped into negative territory in early trades on Monday, but held firm after a swift recovery to eventually end the day's session on a positive note.
The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 51.35 points or 0.45% at 11,547.14. The index touched a low of 11,487.41 and a high of 11,5461.38 in the session.
Lonza Group and Sonova gained 2.05% and 1.94%, respectively. Swiss Life Holding climbed 1.42%. Richemont, Logitech International, ABB, Partners Group, Givaudan, Geberit, Sika and Holcim ended higher by 0.5 to 1%.
Swisscom, the only SMI component to settle lower, ended 0.86% down.
In the Mid Price Index, ams OSRAM AG and Clariant gained 2.88% and 2.85%, respectively. Adecco and Baloise Holding both ended higher by 2%.
Julius Baer, Avolta, BKW, Straumann Holding, Temenos Group and VAT Group advanced 1 to 4.5%.
Meyer Burger Tech ended 10.7% down. PSP Swiss Property drifted down by about 3%, while SGS and SIG Group both shed about 1%.
In economic news, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) showed Switzerland's unemployment rate held steady in March, with the unadjusted unemployment rate coming in at 2.4%, the same as in February.
In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2%.
Data also showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate stood at 2.3% in March, up marginally from 2.2% in February.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX vorbörslich wenig bewegt -- DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird am Donnerstag ohne große Ausschläge erwartet. Die Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt dürften sich am Donnerstag ebenfalls zurückhalten. Die asiatischen Indizes finden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.