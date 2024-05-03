Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended on a firm note on Friday, after staying positive right through the day's session thanks to some encouraging earnings updates, and easing worries about the outlook for interest rates.

The benchmark SMI, which climbed to a high of 11,335.26 around mid afternoon, ended the session at 11,272.95, gaining 63.32 points or 0.56%.

VAT Group rallied 3.14%. Geberit gained nearly 3%, and Richemont advanced 2.85%. Sika, Julius Baer and Partners Group ended higher by 2.3%, 2% and 1.8%, respectively.

Roche Holdings, Schindler Ps, Alcon, Swiss Life Holding, Alcon, SGS, Swatch Group, UBS Group, Sonova and Lonza Group gained 1 to 1.5%.

ams OSRAM AG rallied about 5.2%. Georg Fischer gained nearly 3%. Baloise Holding, Meyer Burger Tech, Avolta and Barry Callebaut also ended notably higher.

Logitech International, Novartis and Straumann Holding ended down 0.9 to 1.1%. Lindt & Spruengli drifted down 0.66%.

The market breadth was positive. Out of 227 stocks traded on the exchange, 122 stocks closed higher, and 84 stocks ended weak, while 21 stocks ended unchanged.