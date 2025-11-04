|
04.11.2025 18:53:56
Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note
(RTTNews) - After languishing in negative territory till well past mid afternoon on Tuesday, the Switzerland market recovered in the final hour of the day's session to settle on a firm note.
The benchmark SMI, which dropped to 12,100.51 around late morning, closed with a gain of 71.35 points or 0.58% at 12,306.89, the day's high.
Geberit climbed 3.6% after the plumbing materials maker raised its 2025 sales forecast.
Alcon closed higher by about 3%. Novartis and Roche Holding gained 2% and 1.73%, respectively.
Lindt & Spruengli, Zurich Insurance, Nestle and Galderma Group ended up by 1.2 to 1.6%. Swiss Re, SGS, Swiss Life Holding and Givaudan posted moderate gains.
VAT Group closed down by 3.8%. Logitech International ended 3.28% down, while Richemont, Swatch Group, ABB and Kuehne + Nagel lost 2 to 2.7%.
Swisscom, Straumann Holding, Partners Group, Sika and Julius Baer also ended notably lower.
