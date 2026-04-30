30.04.2026 19:26:07

Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - After opening weak and languishing in negative territory till a little before noon, the Switzerland stock market slowly gained in strength on Thursday to eventually end the session on a firm note.

Investors continued to closely follow the developments on the geopolitical front, in addition to tracking the monetary policy moves by the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and the Bank of England.

The benchmark SMI, which slipped to 12,940.51 in early trades, ended the day with a gain of 104.37 points or 0.8% at 13,136.27 slightly off the session's high of 13,147.61.

Galderma Group climbed nearly 3%. ABB, Novartis, Julius Baer and Sandoz Group gained 2%-2.3%. Richemont and Swisscom moved up 1.75% and 1.61%, respectively.

Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance Group, Lonza Group, Schindler Ps and Swiss Life Holding gained 1%-1.3%.

Amrize dropped 5.77%. Straumann Holding fell 3.3%.

In economic news, Switzerland's KOF Economic Barometer climbed to 97.9 in April, up from a nine-month low of 95.6 in March and exceeding market expectations of 95.9, a report from Swiss Economic Institute (KOF) showed.

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