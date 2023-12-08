Swiss Market Ends On Strong Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended on a firm note on Friday, in line with markets across the region, amid optimism the Fed will start cutting interest rates from early next year, and on data showing a bigger than expected addition in U.S. non-farm payroll employment in November.

The benchmark SMI ended the day's session with a gain of 103.67 points or 0.95% at 11,071.77.

Swisscom, down marginally, was the only loser in the SMI index.

Richemont climbed about 2.6% and Logitech International gained 2.1%. UBS Group surged 1.8% and Roche Holdings ended higher by 1.54%.

Swiss Life Holding and ABB both gained about 1.4%. Sonova and Partners Group moved up nearly 1%.

Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Meyer Burger Tech soared nearly 14%. ams OSRAM AG shares gained about 5.2%.

Sandoz advanced 3.2%, while Belimo Holding gained 2.5%. Julius Baer, Tecan Group, Lindt & Spruengli, Straumann Holding, Barry Callebaut, Ems Chemie Holding, Schindler Ps, Swatch Group and Schindler Holding ended higher by 1.3 to 2%.