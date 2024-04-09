09.04.2024 19:20:08

Swiss Market Ends On Weak Note

(RTTNews) - After swinging between gains and losses till the penultimate hour of the day's session, Swiss stocks ended on a weak note on Tuesday as selling intensified a bit in the closing minutes.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 41.10 points or 0.36% at 11,506.04, nearly 20 points off the session's low of 11,486.67.

Swiss Re and Lonza Group lost 2.44% and 2.29%, respectively. Holcim ended down 1.64%, Alcon closed lower by 1.42% and UBS Group ended 1.28% down. According to Bloomberg News, UBS is contemplating whether to acquire complete ownership of its China platform by engaging in a stake swap deal with a Beijing government investment fund.

Zurich Insurance Group, Richemont, Geberit, Kuehne & Nagel and Logitech International lost 0.6 to 1%.

Roche Holding gained nearly 1%. Swisscom, Nestle and Sonova posted modest gains.

In the Mid Price index, Avolta, PSP Swiss Property, Adecco, Clariant, Georg Fischer, Belimo Holding, Helvetia and Temenos Group lost 0.8 to 1.7%.

Meyer Burger Tech gained about 5.3%. ams OSRAM AG, BKW and Straumann Holding gained 1 to 1.5%.

