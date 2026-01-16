|
Swiss Market Ends On Weak Note
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended on a weak note on Friday after languishing in negative territory right through the day's trading as investors refraining from any significant buying amid a lack of directional clues.
The benchmark SMI ended down by 62.73 points or 0.47% at 13,413.59, about 40 points off the session's low of 13,373.86.
Richemont tumbled 5.39%, weighed down by a rating downgrade by Bank of America.
The luxury retailer recorded an increase in group sales during the third quarter ended 31 December 2025, with revenue reaching €6.4bn ($7.43bn).
At constant exchange rates, quarterly sales were up 11% compared with the same period a year earlier.
Sika ended lower by 2.59%. Nestle, Holcim and Sonova lost 1.67%, 1.37% and 1.22%, respectively. Givaudan, Logitech International, Lonza Group, Swiss Re and Amrize ended down by 0.6 to 1.1%.
Sandoz Group gained nearly 2%. Novartis, Roche Holding, Galderma Group, Schindler Ps, Straumann Holding, VAT Group, Partners Group and Julius Baer moved up 0.5 to 1%.
