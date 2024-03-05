|
05.03.2024 19:12:31
Swiss Market Ends Slightly Lower
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended marginally down on Tuesday after a choppy session as investors refrained from making significant moves ahead of crucial economic events in the U.S. and Europe.
The benchmark SMI, which moved between 11,447.89 and 11,504.02, ended with a loss of 14.06 points or 0.12% at 11,463.74.
Kuehne & Nagel ended nearly 2% down. Lonza Group and Partners Group both settled lower by about 1.75%. Logitech International drifted down 1.59%.
Sika, ABB, Alcon, Holcim, Richemont and Geberit ended lower by 0.6 to 1.2%.
Zurich Insurance Group gained 1.01%. Swiss Re, Swiss Life Holding, Roche Holding, UBS Group and Novartis lost 0.4 to 0.6%.
In the Mid Price Index, VAT Group dropped nearly 6%. Meyer Burger Tech and Sandoz both ended down by about 4.8%. Clariant ended down 2.7%.
Schindler Ps, Schindler Holding, Ems Chemie Holding and Galenica Sante also ended notably lower.
SGS and BKW gained 2.7% and 2.4%, respectively. SIG Combibloc, Adecco and ams OSRAM AG advanced 1.2 to 1.6%.
