10.01.2024 19:02:32
Swiss Market Ends Slightly Up
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended slightly up on Wednesday after a choppy session with investors largely refraining from making significant moves amid a lack of fresh triggers.
The benchmark SMI, which moved in a narrow range, ended with a small gain of 6.35 points or 0.06% at 11,255.00. The index touched a low of 11,202.95 and a high of 11,276.39 in the session.
Alcon, up nearly 3.5%, was the top gainer in the SMI index. Lonza Group climbed 2.2% and Logitech International gained about 1.1%.
Roche Holding, Novartis, ABB, Givaudan, Sonova, Swisscom and UBS Group posted modest gains.
Sika dropped 3.79%, and Geberit ended 1.2% down. Holcim, Zurich Inurance Group and Nestle ended lower by 0.8%, 0.7% and 0.56%, respectively.
In the Mid Price Index, VAT Group surged 3%. Galenica Sante, Avolta, Swiss Prime Site and Julius Baer gained 0.5 to 0.8%.
Sandoz, Adecco, Temenos Group, SIG Combibloc and SGS ended down 1.9 to 2.5%, while SGS, Belimo Holding, Barry Callebaut, Clariant, Schindler Holding and Schindler Ps last 1 to 1.6%.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten den Donnerstagshandel mit Abschlägen. Anleger an der Wall Street hielten sich zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen derweil an.