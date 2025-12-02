|
Swiss Market Settles Modestly Higher
(RTTNews) - After a brief spell in negative territory early on in the session on Tuesday, the Switzerland market recovered and stayed firm till a little past mid afternoon, but pared some gains before the closing bell with investors turning a bit cautious, choosing to wait for fresh data.
The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 12,948.65 from an early low of 12,819.39, settled at 12,890.25, gaining 39.52 points or 0.31%.
Logitech International climbed about 2.5%. Novartis gained 1.86%, while VAT Group, Roche Holding and Swiss Life Holding closed up by 1.56%, 1.39% and 1.26%, respectively.
Holcim gained 1.2%. The company said it was buying three companies in Britain, France and Germany that use recycled demolition materials.
Sandoz Group ended nearly 1% up. Lindt & Spruengli, Zurich Insurance, ABB, Swatch Group, SGS and Schindler Ps posted modest gains.
Givaudan, Partners Group, Nestle, Geberit and Straumann Holding lost 1 to 1.5%. Sonova, Swisscom, Richemont and Amrize also ended weak.
