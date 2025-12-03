03.12.2025 19:44:11

Swiss Market Settles Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market edged higher after a flat start Wednesday morning, but slipped into negative territory not long thereafter and stayed weak till the end of the session as investors largely stayed on the sidelines.

The benchmark SMI, which advanced to 12,949.98 in early trades, ended the session at 12,858.33, with a loss of 31.92 points or 0.25%.

VAT Group soared 7.2%. Galderma Group climbed 3.25%, Logitech International gained 1.57% and Novartis closed up by 1.13%.

Swiss Re closed down by 2.48% and Holcim ended 2.08% down. Julius Baer, Zonova, Zurich Insurance and Swiss Life Holding closed lower by 1.5 to 1.85%.

Straumann Holding, Lindt & Spruengli, Swisscom, Schindler Ps, Sika, Givaudan and ABB lost 0.7 to 1.2%.

Data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Switzerland's consumer prices stalled unexpectedly in November, following a 0.1% increase in October. Meanwhile, economists had expected the inflation to stay steady at 0.1%.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages were 0.4% less expensive compared to last year, and transportation charges dropped by 1.7%. On the other hand, housing and energy charges grew 0.5%, and education costs were 2.6% higher.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.2% in November, as expected, after falling 0.3% in October.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

22:53 Paul Singer investiert in Etsy, Pinterest & Co.: Die wichtigsten Aktien im Elliott-Portfolio in Q3 2025
03.12.25 Jeremy Granthams Investmentstrategie in Q3 2025: Das Aktienportfolio im Überblick
02.12.25 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
01.12.25 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
01.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf US-Zinssenkung: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX letztlich fester -- DAX geht stärker aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester - Kräftiges Plus in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag etwas fester. Der DAX legte im Donnerstagshandel ebenso zu. Die US-Börsen tendierten letztlich in verschiedene Richtungen. In Asien notierten die Börsen überwiegend im Plus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen