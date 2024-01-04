|
04.01.2024 19:20:30
Swiss Stock Market Extends Winnings Streak
(RTTNews) - The Swiss stock market closed to the upside again on Thursday, extending its winning streak to three sessions and gathering almost 160 points or 1.5 percent along the way.
The SMI bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before late support pushed it firmly into the green, benefitting from a batch of European economic data that strengthened an optimistic outlook for interest rates.
For the day, the index gained 54.11 points or 0.48 percent to finish at the daily high of 11,224.37 after trading as low as 11,139.16.
Among the actives, SGS surged 3.57 percent, while UBS Group jumped 1.72 percent, Novartis rallied 1.37 percent, Zurich Insurance sank 1.06 percent, Roche Holding climbed 0.99 percent, ABB advanced 0.97 percent, Swiss Re added 0.86 percent, Swiss Life gained 0.62 percent, Nestle lost 0.53 percent and Swisscom rose 0.39 percent.
The market responded positively to higher inflation figures from France and Germany, as well as Eurozone private sector data that investors hope will encourage central banks to pare back interest rates.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach wichtigen Konjunkturdaten: ATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich etwas tiefer -- US-Märkte schließen minimal stärker -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag in die Gewinnzone vordringen. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel zum Handelsschluss wieder zurück. Der Wall Street-Handel präsentierte sich etwas höher. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es mehrheitlich abwärts.