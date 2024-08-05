05.08.2024 19:07:34

Swiss Stocks Plunge Again; SMI Loses 2.8%

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended sharply lower on Monday as stocks across the board reeled under sustained selling pressure due to a sell-off in global markets amid concerns about a possible recession in the U.S., and on escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The benchmark SMI ended down 332.27 points or 2.8% at 11,543.25. The index dropped to a low of 11,419.90 around mid afternoon, before recovering some lost ground.

The SMI had shed 3.59% on Friday.

Sandoz Group tumbled 5.41%. Roche Holding ended nearly 5% down. Lindt & Spruengli, Swiss Re, Roche GS, Swiss Life Holding, Novartis, Holcim and Straumann Holding ended lower by 3 to 4.2%.

Alcon, Richemont, SGS, Givaudan, Zurich Insurance Group, Nestle, Partners Group, ABB, Sika, Lonza Group, Swisscom, Schindler Ps and Sonova lost 2 to 2.9%. SIG Group and Geberit ended nearly 2% down.

VAT Group, the lone gainer in the SMI index, ended 0.75% up.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX vorbörslich höher -- Asiens Märkte in Grün - Nikkei erholt sich
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften am Dienstag im Plus notieren. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegen sich am Dienstag auf grünem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen