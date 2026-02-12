Swisscom FY25 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Swisscom (SCMWY.PK, SWZCF.PK, SCMN.SW) reported fiscal 2025 net income of 1.27 billion Swiss francs compared to 1.54 billion Swiss francs, prior year, a decline of 17.6%. EBITDA after lease expense or EBITDAaL rose by 22.6% to 4.98 billion francs. Revenue increased by 36.6% to 15.05 billion francs.

On pro forma comparison, group revenue for 2025 fell by 2.0% year-on-year to 15.05 billion francs. EBITDAaL fell by 1.2% to 4.98 billion francs. On an adjusted basis and at constant exchange rates, the decline in revenue was 1.3% and in EBITDAaL was 1.9%.

Swisscom will propose an increase in the dividend of 18% from the current 22 francs to 26 francs per share for fiscal 2025.

For fiscal 2026, Swisscom expects revenue of 14.7-14.9 billion Swiss francs, EBITDAaL of 5.0-5.1?billion francs and capital expenditure of 3.0-3.1 billion francs. If targets are achieved, Swisscom plans to increase the dividend to 27 francs per share, payable in 2027 for fiscal 2026.

At last close, Swisscom shares were trading at 673.50 francs, up 2.9%.

