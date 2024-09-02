02.09.2024 07:30:00

Sword Group : 1st step in German-speaking Switzerland

The Group acquired INCOR, a company based in Bern!

INCOR is a Bern-based company specialising in Digital Transformation.

INCOR has developed digital know-how on long-term projects mainly dedicated to the Government Institutions of the Swiss Confederation.

INCOR’s current turnover trend is CHF6 million, with an EBITDA margin of 8%, which should increase from 2025.

This company will be consolidated in the Group’s accounts from 1 July 2024.

This acquisition is fully in line with the announced strategy of establishing a presence in German-speaking Switzerland.

At its financial meeting on 11 September, the Group will present the accelerators in its strategic plan.

To attend this meeting and find out all the latest Sword news, please register here.


About Sword Group

Sword has 3,000+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Contact: investorrelations@sword-group.lu 

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SWORD GROUP S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu SWORD GROUP S.A.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SWORD GROUP S.A. 31,65 -1,09% SWORD GROUP S.A.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX stabil -- DAX legt zu -- Börsen in Fernost tiefer
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt tendieren am Dienstag in der Gewinnzone. Die asiatischen Indizes verbuchen derweil kleinere Abschläge.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen