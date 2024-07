Synaptogenix Partners With LSU Health New Orleans To Study PUFA Analogs To Treat Spinal Cord Injury

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Synaptogenix, Inc. (SNPX) announced Thursday a new collaboration agreement with LSU Health New Orleans' Neuroscience Center of Excellence for pre-clinical testing of the Company's polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA) analogs as a treatment for spinal cord injury (SCI).

The Company also announced that the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently issued US Patent No. 12,016,837 titled 'Halogenated Esters of Cyclopropanated Unsaturated Fatty Acids for Use in the Treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases,' covering its family of analogs. The studies will compare the analogs with Bryostatin in SCI.

Synaptogenix holds exclusive rights to its PUFA analogs pursuant to a licensing agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. (CRE), formerly known as the Blanchette Rockefeller Neurosciences Institute.