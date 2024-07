Syncona Invests In Beacon's Series B Financing - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Syncona (SYNC.L) said it has committed $42.5 million to a $170 million Series B financing of its portfolio company Beacon Therapeutics. Including this, Syncona's holding value of Beacon will be $131.9 million, and on drawdown of the full Series B financing, Syncona's ownership stake in the business will be 41.4 percent.

Beacon Therapeutics is an ophthalmic gene therapy company. Lead development candidate AGTC-501, is a gene therapy program currently being investigated for the treatment of XLRP.

