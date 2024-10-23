|
23.10.2024 05:20:56
Synergy CHC Corp. Prices IPO Of 1.15 Mln Share At $9.00/shr
(RTTNews) - Synergy CHC Corp., a provider of consumer health care, beauty, and lifestyle products, said it has priced its initial public offering of 1.15 million shares of its common stock at $9.00 per share.
The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 23, 2024 under the ticker symbol "SNYR."
In addition, Synergy granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 172,500 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
The offering is expected to close on October 24, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.
Synergy expects to receive approximately $8.4 million of net proceeds from the offering, or $9.9 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full.
Synergy plans to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay a portion of outstanding amounts under certain related party promissory notes and for general corporate purposes, including working capital.
Roth Capital Partners is acting as the sole manager for the proposed offering.
