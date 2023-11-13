Syngenta Group Announces Mary-Dell Chilton Awarded National Medal of Technology and Innovation

Syngenta Group announced today that Mary-Dell Chilton, Ph.D., has been awarded the National Medal of Technology and Innovation by President Biden. Dr. Chilton led the team of Syngenta researchers that produced the first transgenic plant and pioneered plant biotechnology, discovering novel methods to improve plants’ ability to control pests and withstand extreme conditions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231113157863/en/

Dr. Mary-Dell with President Biden at the White House. Photo courtesy of Ryan K. Morris and the NSTMF

The award was bestowed by the President in a ceremony at the White House on October 24.

The National Medal of Technology and Innovation is the highest honor awarded for achievements in technology in the United States, recognizing innovators whose skills have "strengthened America’s economy and improved quality of life.” The award, first presented in 1985, was established by Congress and is administered by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

"Mary-Dell Chilton is a true trailblazer and icon in our industry, and this extraordinary award further confirms the scale and impact of her contributions to the field,” said Justin Wolfe, President Syngenta Seeds. "We are honored to recognize this achievement alongside our former colleague and leader who has inspired innovative thinking and approaches to research during her 35 years at Syngenta and beyond.”

This award is the latest recognition in a history of awards and achievements for Dr. Chilton, including the recent honor of the Golden Goose Award on September 27th, which celebrates federally funded research that benefits society. Previous awards include the World Food Prize in 2013 and the Benjamin Franklin Medal.

Dr. Chilton led the team of Syngenta researchers that produced the first transgenic plant and discovered novel methods to improve plants’ ability to control pests and withstand extreme conditions. Dr. Chilton retired in 2018, but her legacy of innovation continues through the Syngenta Seeds R&D program.

Today, Syngenta Group employs more than 7,000 global R&D experts, invests more than $1.4 billion annually in global R&D, and operates multiple state-of-the-art facilities across the globe – designed to bring farmers and researchers together to accelerate product advancements.

A complete list of Dr. Chilton’s previous award follows:

National Academy of Sciences, 1985

Rank Prize in Nutrition (United Kingdom), 1986

David Gottlieb Medal, University of Illinois, 1986

Hendricks Medal, American Chemical Society, 1987

John Scott Award, City of Philadelphia, 2000

Benjamin Franklin Medal in Life Sciences, Franklin Institute, Philadelphia, 2002

Washington University, St. Louis, Distinguished Professorship in Arts and Sciences, 2009

CSSA Presidential Award, Crop Science Society of America, 2011

Triangle Business Journal Lifetime Achievement Award, 2013

Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award, 2013

Raleigh News & Observer Tar Heel of the Year, 2013

USDA Hall of Heroes Inductee, 2015

National Inventors Hall of Fame, 2015

National Academy of Inventors Inductee, 2016

World Changer Award, Research Triangle Park Rotary Club, 2018

Golden Goose Award, 2023

National Medal of Technology and Innovation, 2023

About Syngenta Group

Syngenta Group is one of the world’s biggest agricultural technology companies, with roots going back more than 250 years. With more than 59,000 employees, operating in more than 100 countries, the company strives to transform agriculture with science-driven, technological innovations to deliver high productivity and high-quality food while fighting climate change and restore nature. Syngenta Group is working with farmers to enable Regenerative Agriculture - an outcome-based food production system that nurtures and restores soil health, protects the climate and water resources and biodiversity, and enhances farms' productivity and profitability. Syngenta Group, which is registered in Shanghai, China, and has its management headquarters in Switzerland, draws strength from its four business units: Syngenta Crop Protection, headquartered in Switzerland; Syngenta Seeds, headquartered in the United States; ADAMA®, headquartered in Israel; and Syngenta Group China. Together, these businesses provide industry-leading ways to serve customers around the world.

For Syngenta Group photos and videos, please visit the Syngenta Group Media Library.

Data protection is important to us. You are receiving this publication on the legal basis of Article 6 para 1 lit. f GDPR ("legitimate interest”). However, if you do not wish to receive further information about Syngenta Group, just send us a brief informal message and we will no longer process your details for this purpose. You can also find further details in our privacy statement.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as "expect,” "would,” "will,” "potential,” "plans,” "prospects,” "estimated,” "aiming,” "on track” and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta Group, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or grain prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta Group assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231113157863/en/