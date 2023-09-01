|
Synovus announces quarterly dividends
The board of directors of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) has declared the following quarterly dividends:
- $0.38 per share on the company’s common stock, payable on Oct. 2, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Sept. 21, 2023.
- $0.56030 per share on the company’s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D, payable on Sept. 21, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15, 2023.
- $0.3671875 per share on the company’s Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E, payable on Oct. 2, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15, 2023.
Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $61 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and consumer banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.
