Synovus awards Jack Parker Scholarship to 111 students for 2024

Synovus has awarded 111 college students its Jack Parker Scholarship, totaling $104,000 for 2024. This annual scholarship is named in honor of Jack B. Parker, who was known for his enthusiastic attitude, keen sense of duty and good heart during his 44-year career with Synovus.

The Jack B. Parker Foundation Inc. manages the scholarship program that awards college and vocational institution scholarships to children of Synovus team members who excel academically, demonstrate strong leadership and volunteer in their communities.

Powered by generous donations from Synovus team members, the foundation continues to support Parker’s legacy by investing in the education of young adults across the company’s five-state region.

The Jack B. Parker Foundation recognizes the most outstanding applicant with the Jack Parker Scholar award.

The foundation selected Joe Hilsman of Columbus, Georgia, as its 2024 Jack Parker Scholar. A junior in the Morehead Honors College at the University of Georgia, Hilsman is pursuing a degree in biology with plans to apply to medical school in the coming year. At UGA, volunteers with Young Life, a nonprofit Christian ministry that seeks to help teens grow in their faith. Hilsman is a licensed EMT and has gained experience by working with local EMS services in Athens and as an EMT at the Young Life summer camp in Jasper, Georgia this past summer. He also spends time shadowing medical providers at MercyMed, a primary care clinic in Columbus, and local physicians in the Athens area. This academic year, Hilsman will research stem cell production and traumatic brain injury in a UGA specialty lab. He is the son of Hamilton Hilsman, director of the Bradley Family Office at Synovus.

Since its inception in 1988, the Jack B. Parker Foundation has awarded more than $2 million in scholarships.

Synovus Bank, a Georgia-chartered, FDIC-insured bank, provides commercial and consumer banking in addition to a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company. Learn more about Synovus at synovus.com.

