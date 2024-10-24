Synovus names Rick Arbuckle as senior director, middle market for wholesale banking

Synovus Bank recently named Rick Arbuckle as the senior director, middle market for wholesale banking. In this new area of expertise for the bank, Arbuckle will develop and manage a comprehensive legal fiduciary services platform to deliver depository banking and cash management services to professional fiduciaries nationwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241024226140/en/

Rick Arbuckle named senior director, middle market for wholesale banking at Synovus. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Rick has extensive experience in the banking industry, and his innovative approach and dedication to meeting the unique needs of professional fiduciaries have been key to his success,” said Chris Abele, executive director for wholesale banking at Synovus. "His strength in leading teams in specialized banking services will be invaluable to Synovus as we broaden our services and deliver for our clients.”

Arbuckle’s career over the past three decades has focused on creating, developing and implementing specialized banking services to professional fiduciaries. He has pioneered electronic banking solutions tailored for trustees, receivers and bankruptcy courts. Arbuckle spent the previous 11 years building a national sales platform at East West Bank, and he’s held multiple roles in treasury management at Bank of NY Mellon and specialty deposit services at Bank of America.

A member of several professional organizations, Arbuckle is currently the Georgia state director of the Commercial Receivers Association. He’s active in the community, volunteering with Healing Bridge and Midwest Food Bank Georgia.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from Robert Morris College.

Synovus Bank, a Georgia-chartered, FDIC-insured bank, provides commercial and consumer banking in addition to a full suite of specialized products and services, including wealth services, treasury management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company. Learn more about Synovus at synovus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241024226140/en/