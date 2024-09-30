Synovus names Tommy Flinn as upstate South Carolina market executive

Synovus Bank has named Tommy Flinn as market executive for upstate South Carolina, covering Greenville and Spartanburg effective Sept. 30. He will lead banking teams in offering strategic and customized financial solutions to clients in the region. Flinn will also support community outreach initiatives. He will report to Charlie Clark, president of the community bank.

Tommy Flinn, upstate South Carolina market executive for Synovus (Photo: Business Wire)

"We’re confident Tommy’s expertise in commercial banking will bring innovative perspectives and strong leadership to our South Carolina team,” said Clark. "We look forward to seeing how he and the team will continue to build and deepen relationships to grow the bank.”

Flinn brings more than 15 years of experience in commercial banking. Before joining Synovus, he served as senior vice president of commercial banking at First Citizens Bank. He’s held progressive leadership positions at PNC Financial Services Group and BB&T.

Passionate about community involvement, Flinn has served on various boards, including Safe Harbor, Meals on Wheels Endowment, Greenville First Steps and the Greenville Zoo Foundation.

Flinn earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from North Carolina State University.

Synovus Bank, a Georgia-chartered, FDIC-insured bank, provides commercial and consumer banking in addition to a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company. Learn more about Synovus at synovus.com.

