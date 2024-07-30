Synovus promotes Blake Thrasher to Tuscaloosa market executive

Synovus Bank has promoted Blake Thrasher to Tuscaloosa market executive. He will lead banking teams to provide tailored financial solutions for clients and drive business development and growth. Thrasher will also support community outreach initiatives. He will report to Alabama Division CEO Nelson Bean.

"Blake’s commercial banking expertise, his strong connections in the community and his relationships with our clients, board and team make him a great choice to lead in Tuscaloosa,” said Bean. "With Blake’s natural leadership, he will continue our 40-year legacy in Tuscaloosa while building relationships to grow the bank and help clients reach their full potential.”

Since joining Synovus in 2021 as senior executive vice president and commercial banker, Thrasher has connected clients with tools and products to help their businesses grow. Originally from Dallas, Texas, he has more than two decades of financial services experience with banks and financial firms.

Thrasher earned his bachelor’s degree in commerce and business administration from the University of Alabama, where he played collegiate basketball. He is the varsity boys basketball coach at American Christian Academy and serves on the Academy’s board of directors. He previously served on the boards of Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Alabama and The Arc of Tuscaloosa.

