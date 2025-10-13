Bristol-Myers Squibb Aktie
WKN: 850501 / ISIN: US1101221083
|
13.10.2025 11:44:21
SystImmune To Receive One-time Payment Pursuant To Agreement With Bristol Myers
(RTTNews) - SystImmune announced the treatment of the first patient in the IZABRIGHT-Breast01 study, a global Ph2/3 registrational study of izalontamab brengitecan, or iza-bren, in previously untreated triple negative breast cancer ineligible for anti-PD1 drugs. This milestone triggered a one-time payment of $250 million by Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY).
"Together with Bristol Myers Squibb, we have made significant progress in developing iza-bren globally. We remain deeply committed to delivering this potentially transformative therapy to patients with triple negative breast cancer and other solid tumors," said Jie D'Elia, CEO, SystImmune.
Iza-bren is being developed by SystImmune's parent company, Sichuan Biokin Pharmaceutical Co. in China and jointly developed by SystImmune and Bristol Myers Squibb in territories outside of China.
