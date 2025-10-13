Bristol-Myers Squibb Aktie

Bristol-Myers Squibb

WKN: 850501 / ISIN: US1101221083

13.10.2025 11:44:21

SystImmune To Receive One-time Payment Pursuant To Agreement With Bristol Myers

(RTTNews) - SystImmune announced the treatment of the first patient in the IZABRIGHT-Breast01 study, a global Ph2/3 registrational study of izalontamab brengitecan, or iza-bren, in previously untreated triple negative breast cancer ineligible for anti-PD1 drugs. This milestone triggered a one-time payment of $250 million by Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY).

"Together with Bristol Myers Squibb, we have made significant progress in developing iza-bren globally. We remain deeply committed to delivering this potentially transformative therapy to patients with triple negative breast cancer and other solid tumors," said Jie D'Elia, CEO, SystImmune.

Iza-bren is being developed by SystImmune's parent company, Sichuan Biokin Pharmaceutical Co. in China and jointly developed by SystImmune and Bristol Myers Squibb in territories outside of China.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. 38,02 0,66% Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Entspannung an der Handelsfront: ATX legt zum Wochenstart zu -- DAX auf Erholungskurs -- Trump-Drohung sorgt für kräftige Verluste in Asien
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sorgen die Entspannungssignale im Zollstreit für Gewinne. Erholungstendenzen sind zum Auftakt auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu sehen. In Fernost geht es zum Wochenstart teils deutlich abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

