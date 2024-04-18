Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
18.04.2024 16:47:02

T-Mobile Selected As Delta Air Lines' Preferred Mobility Partner

(RTTNews) - Thursday, T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) announced its selection as Delta Air Lines Inc.'s, (DAL) preferred mobility partner.

This partnership aims to enhance operational efficiency and customer service at Delta's Atlanta headquarters by transitioning over 60,000 lines to T-Mobile and implementing a T-Mobile 5G hybrid network.

The collaboration will facilitate Delta's utilization of 5G smartphones, tablets, and ruggedized devices among frontline teams to elevate the customer experience.

Furthermore, T-Mobile's 5G Advanced Network Solutions is expected to provide a dedicated 5G hybrid network to optimize Ultra Capacity 5G performance for Delta's corporate employees in Atlanta, ensuring extensive 5G coverage for seamless connectivity throughout the Delta campus.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu T-Mobile USmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu T-Mobile USmehr Analysen

03.04.24 T-Mobile US Outperform Bernstein Research
25.03.24 T-Mobile US Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.03.24 T-Mobile US Outperform RBC Capital Markets
14.02.24 T-Mobile US Outperform RBC Capital Markets
26.01.24 T-Mobile US Kaufen DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Delta Air Lines Inc. 43,92 -2,43% Delta Air Lines Inc.
T-Mobile US 149,54 -1,01% T-Mobile US

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Lage in Nahost im Fokus: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Freitagshandel tiefer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte notierten am Freitag im Minus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen