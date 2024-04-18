T-Mobile Selected As Delta Air Lines' Preferred Mobility Partner

(RTTNews) - Thursday, T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) announced its selection as Delta Air Lines Inc.'s, (DAL) preferred mobility partner.

This partnership aims to enhance operational efficiency and customer service at Delta's Atlanta headquarters by transitioning over 60,000 lines to T-Mobile and implementing a T-Mobile 5G hybrid network.

The collaboration will facilitate Delta's utilization of 5G smartphones, tablets, and ruggedized devices among frontline teams to elevate the customer experience.

Furthermore, T-Mobile's 5G Advanced Network Solutions is expected to provide a dedicated 5G hybrid network to optimize Ultra Capacity 5G performance for Delta's corporate employees in Atlanta, ensuring extensive 5G coverage for seamless connectivity throughout the Delta campus.