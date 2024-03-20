|
T2 Biosystems Targets Commercial Launch Of T2Lyme Panel In Q3 - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) said it plans to commercialize the T2Lyme Panel in the third quarter of 2024 as a laboratory developed test without the need to be run on the T2Dx Instrument providing throughput improvements and cost of goods advantages. The company is in talks with potential LDT partners and plans to provide early Lyme disease results to U.S. reference laboratories nationwide.
The company continues to expect 2024 total sepsis and related product revenue of $10.0 million to $11.0 million, representing growth of 49% to 64%, compared to $6.7 million in 2023.
John Sperzel, CEO of T2 Biosystems, said: "We continue to prioritize our Nasdaq listing and advance the review of strategic alternatives which are both intended to increase shareholder value."
Shares of T2 Biosystems are up 14% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.
