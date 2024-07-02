Taiwan to Receive AV’s Switchblade 300 Loitering Munition Systems

The U.S. Department of State announced approval of a possible foreign military sale of Aerovironment (AV) Switchblade® 300 loitering munition systems to Taiwan for an estimated $60.2 million. The proposed sale will bolster Taiwan’s defensive capabilities and supports U.S. national security and economic interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

AV’s combat-proven Switchblade 300 systems have been deployed by the U.S. Army for more than a decade and are currently providing real-time ISR and precision strike support on battlefields in Ukraine. Ideal for use against beyond-line-of-sight targets, Switchblade systems were previously approved by the U.S. Government for use by Ukraine, France, the United Kingdom and additional allies after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The latest iteration of the system – Switchblade 300 Block 20 – features alternative warheads, including an armor penetrating capability, increased target attack angle, and significantly greater battery life, flight endurance, and radio link range.

"Switchblade 300 continues to be a critical weapon employed by the U.S. and its allies to defend homelands and operational forces against adversaries,” said Brett Hush, AV’s senior vice president and general manager for Loitering Munition Systems. "We have proven in steady combat against modern enemies that Switchblade 300 provides forces a competitive edge on the battlefield, introducing precise, long-range fires well beyond their current capabilities.”

The backpackable, lightweight Switchblade 300 offers operators the flexibility to rapidly maneuver on the ground, in and out of vehicles, or within fixed defensive positions prior to launch. Real-time video, GPS coordinates, selectable warheads, and wave-off capabilities provide the operator a proven, reliable asset that can be employed in various domains.

"AV looks forward to supporting the U.S. and Taiwan in rapidly fielding these highly effective weapon systems to deter aggression, defend the airspace and waters around Taiwan, and assist in maintaining political stability,” continued Hush.

