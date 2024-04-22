|
22.04.2024 11:12:16
Takeda, Astellas, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking To Form JV For Incubation Of Early Drug Discovery Programs
(RTTNews) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TAK), Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY), and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. announced Monday that they have signed a master agreement to establish a joint venture company.
The new JV will be for the incubation of early drug discovery programs, primarily originating from Japan and toward the creation of innovative therapeutics.
The JV is expected to be established in mid-2024, and it's capital would be around 600 million yen, including capital reserve.
Both Takeda and Astellas will hold 33.4% each in the JV, while SMBC will hold 33.2%.
The name of the new company is yet to be determined. It's CEO will be Toshio Fujimoto, and located at Shonan Health Innovation Park in Kanagawa, Japan.
Fujimoto will concurrently serve as President and Representative Director of the iPark Institute Co., Ltd.
The joint venture company will focus on advancing innovative drug discovery programs; Incubating globally competitive drug discovery technology and fostering entrepreneurship; as well as unleashing the potential of drug discovery ecosystem in Japan through the creation of high caliber start-up companies.
Further, Takeda and Astellas will provide support to the joint venture company, aiming to accelerate open innovation in early-stage drug discovery, and toward the creation of start-up companies for the benefit of society.
The three companies will further discuss the details of the agreement to complete the inception of the joint venture company and commence operations.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
17.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Takeda Pharmaceutical zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
25.10.23
|Ausblick: Takeda Pharmaceutical stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung setzt sich fort: ATX stabil -- DAX nahe 18.000er Marke -- Märkte in Asien mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich stabil, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeitweise die Marke von 18.000 Punkten zurückerobert. Am Dienstag tendieren die asiatischen Indizes derweil in unterschiedliche Richtungen.