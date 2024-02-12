12.02.2024 14:30:06

Takeda Says FDA Approves EOHILIA To Treat Eosinophilic Esophagitis

(RTTNews) - Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TAK) announced Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved EOHILIA (budesonide oral suspension), the first and only FDA-approved oral therapy for people 11 years and older with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE)1 It will be available in 2 mg/10 mL convenient, single-dose stick packs by the end of February.

EOHILIA is a corticosteroid indicated for 12 weeks of treatment in patients 11 years and older with EoE. Developed specifically for EoE, EOHILIA's novel formulation of budesonide confers thixotropic properties - flowing more freely when shaken and returning to a more viscous state when swallowed.

The FDA approval of EOHILIA 2 mg twice daily is based on efficacy and safety data from two multicenter, randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled 12-week studies in patients of ages 11 to 56 and 11 to 42, respectively, with EoE.

Takeda is assessing the financial impacts of the approval, including a reversal of impairment loss for intangible assets, on the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2024 (FY23), but does not anticipate the impact to be material.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. (spons. ADRs) 13,30 2,31%

