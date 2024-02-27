Takeda Signs Manufacturing Partnership With India's Biological E. For Dengue Vaccine QDENGA

(RTTNews) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TAK, TKPHF.PK) announced late Monday a strategic manufacturing partnership with Indian vaccines and pharmaceutical firm Biological E. Ltd. to accelerate access to Dengue Tetravalent Vaccine QDENGA (TAK-003) in multi-dose vials or MDVs.

QDENGA (TAK-003), developed by Takeda, is a dengue vaccine that is based on a live-attenuated dengue serotype 2 virus. The vaccine provides the genetic "backbone" for all four dengue virus serotypes and is designed to help protect against any of these serotypes.

Under the deal, BE will ramp up to a manufacturing capacity of up to 50 million doses per year. This will accelerate Takeda's efforts to manufacture 100 million doses per year by 2030 at the latest.

The partnership will build upon existing manufacturing capacity for the vaccine at Takeda's facility in Singen, Germany and Takeda's long-term partnership with IDT Biologika GmbH.

The company said these doses will ultimately be made available for procurement by governments in endemic countries by 2030 at the latest to support National Immunization Programs. According to the firm, MDVs offer economic and logistical advantages for these programs by minimizing packaging and storage expenses, while also reducing medical and environmental waste.

QDENGA is currently available for children and adults in the private market in countries in Europe, Indonesia and Thailand, as well as in private and some public programs in Argentina and Brazil. TAK-003 is not approved for use in India.

