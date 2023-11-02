02.11.2023 06:45:13

TalkTalk and Digital Republic renew MVNO contract with Sunrise

TalkTalk and Digital Republic renew MVNO contract with Sunrise

Rotkreuz, 2 November 2023

TalkTalk and Digital Republic, the two Swiss MVNOs (mobile virtual network operators) in the mobilezone group, are renewing their MVNO contract with Sunrise. This will extend their long-standing partnership for the next few years. 

Ahead of schedule, TalkTalk and Digital Republic have renewed their MVNO contract with Sunrise by two years until 2026. "For our fast-growing Swiss MVNOs, TalkTalk and Digital Republic, we need a reliable mobile network partner," says Markus Bernhard, CEO of the mobilezone Group. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration with our long-standing partner Sunrise."

TalkTalk has relied on the Sunrise network since 2006. Digital Republic, part of the mobilezone Group since 2023, has been on the Sunrise mobile network since 2020. 

"The contract renewal with TalkTalk and Digital Republic solidifies our position as Switzerland's leading MVNO provider. Keeping the two successful and innovative MVNOs of the mobilezone Group on the Sunrise network allows us to participate in additional market segments: an ideal win-win situation," says André Krause, CEO of Sunrise.

TalkTalk, a mobilezone company, is a leading mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) in Switzerland, offering a range of mobile, landline and internet services, such as prepaid services, mobile subscriptions, 4G and 5G home subscriptions for private customers and mobile subscriptions for business customers. With a rich history dating back to 1999, TalkTalk has continuously evolved to offer the right deal for every need.

Digital Republic has been part of the mobilezone Group since 2023 and offers mobile internet for every person and every purpose. The innovative and flexible provider for mobile internet in Switzerland focuses on fair and transparent mobile subscriptions. The subscriptions for smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, IoT devices and internet for home and office are flexible to use, easy to manage independently online and can be ordered as a SIM card or activated in five minutes as an eSIM. Customers pay for what they need: no activation fees, no minimum contract periods, no cancellation periods.

About mobilezone
With a turnover of CHF 1.0 billion and consolidated net profit of CHF 54.5 million in the 2022 reporting year, mobilezone holding ag, founded in 1999, is the leading independent Swiss and German telecom specialist. The registered shares of mobilezone holding ltd (MOZN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange AG.

The mobilezone Group employs around 1,000 staff at its sites in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Cologne, Bochum and Münster. The services and products offered by the Group include a full range of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV and internet from all providers. Independent advice and services for private and business clients, repair services and supply to retailers complete the offering. These services and products are offered online via various web portals and in over 125 mobilezone shops in Switzerland.
