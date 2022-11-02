Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Updated Full Year 2022 Financial Guidance

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and updated its financial guidance for the year ending December 31, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights Compared to Third Quarter 2021:

Worldwide installed base increased 35 percent to more than 400,000 customers.

Worldwide sales increased 14 percent to $204.5 million. Renewal pump shipments in the United States increased nearly 70 percent. Sales outside the United States increased 26 percent to $58.5 million.

$608.7 million in cash, cash equivalents & short-term investments as of September 30, 2022.

Recent Strategic Highlights:

Submitted a 510(k) pre-market notification to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the Mobi Insulin Delivery System.

Launched two customer benefit programs in the United States: the Tandem Choice technology access program (Tandem Choice) and Flexible Payment Plans.

Achieved the milestone of having more than 100 million patient days using the t:slim X2 with Control-IQ technology.

Launched the t:slim X2 with Control-IQ technology in Israel and Portugal.

Completed feasibility study for people living with type 2 diabetes using Control-IQ technology.

"More than 400,000 people worldwide have chosen Tandem and the t:slim X2 insulin pump for their therapy needs, and broad feedback from clinicians supports that we are leading in automated insulin dosing with our Control-IQ technology,” said John Sheridan, president and chief executive officer. "We are committed to expanding our portfolio of diabetes solutions to drive longer-term growth and leverage our operations, as we continue our work to improve the lives of people with diabetes.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Compared to Third Quarter 2021

Starting with the third quarter 2022, the Company is providing more expansive financial results on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis as detailed in Table E.

Sales: Sales in the Unites States increased 10 percent to $146.0 million, compared to $133.1 million. In September 2022, the Company deferred $0.6 million of United States pump sales as a result of Tandem Choice. Sales outside the United States increased 26 percent to $58.5 million, compared to $46.5 million.



Gross profit: Gross profit increased 8 percent to $104.4 million, compared to $96.7 million. Gross margin was 51 percent, compared to 54 percent.



Operating loss: GAAP operating loss totaled $47.5 million and non-GAAP operating loss* totaled $15.9 million, compared to operating income of $7.7 million.



Adjusted EBITDA* was $9.9 million, compared to $26.9 million, or 5 percent and 15 percent of non-GAAP sales*, respectively.



Net loss: GAAP net loss was $49.0 million, compared to net income of $5.8 million. Non-GAAP net loss* for the third quarter 2022 was $17.4 million.

2022 Annual Guidance Update

"In this highly variable environment, we are factoring greater caution into our guidance to re-baseline expectations for the next few quarters,” said Leigh Vosseller, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "The timing of our potential new product introductions next year adds increased complexity to the current market dynamics, so we feel it’s prudent for our guidance to reflect more moderate growth in periods between new product launches.”

For the year ending December 31, 2022, the Company is updating its financial guidance as follows:

Non-GAAP sales* are estimated to be in the range of $800 million to $805 million, which represents an annual sales growth of 14 percent to 15 percent compared to 2021. The Company’s prior sales guidance for 2022 was estimated to be in the range of $835 million to $845 million. Sales inside the United States of approximately $592 million to $595 million, compared to the prior guidance of $620 million to $625 million. Sales outside the United States of approximately $208 million to $210 million, compared to the prior guidance of $215 million to $220 million.

Non-GAAP gross margin* is estimated to be approximately 52 percent, compared to the prior guidance of 52 percent to 53 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA margin* is estimated to be approximately 7 percent to 8 percent of sales, compared to the prior guidance of 11 percent of sales.

Non-cash charges included in cost of goods sold and operating expenses are estimated to be approximately $100 million, an increase from the Company’s prior guidance. This includes: Approximately $85 million non-cash, stock-based compensation expense. Approximately $15 million depreciation and amortization expense.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are presented in this press release, including non-GAAP sales, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, as well as adjusted EBITDA margin, to provide information that may assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial results and assessing its prospects for future performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are important operating performance indicators because they exclude items that are unrelated to, and may not be indicative of, the Company’s core operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures, as calculated, may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for comparing the performance of other companies relative to the Company. These non-GAAP financial results are not intended to represent, and should not be considered to be more meaningful measures than, or alternatives to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. To the extent the Company utilizes such non-GAAP financial measures in the future, they will be calculated using a consistent method from period to period. A reconciliation of each of the GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable non-GAAP financial measures has been provided under the heading "Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Financial Results” in the financial statement tables attached to this press release. Consistent with SEC regulations, the Company has not provided a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in reliance on the "unreasonable efforts” exception set forth in the applicable regulations, because there is substantial uncertainty associated with predicting any future adjustments that may be made to the Company’s GAAP financial measures in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that concern matters that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the Company’s projected financial results. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. For instance, the Company’s ability to achieve projected financial results will be impacted by market acceptance of the Company’s existing products and products under development by physicians and people with diabetes; the Company’s ability to establish and sustain operations to support international sales, including expansion into additional geographies; changes in reimbursement rates or insurance coverage for the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to meet increasing operational and infrastructure requirements from higher customer interest and a larger base of existing customers; the Company’s ability to complete the development and launch of new products when anticipated; the potential that newer products, or other technological breakthroughs for the monitoring, treatment or prevention of diabetes, may render the Company’s products obsolete or less desirable; the depth and duration of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the global response thereto; reliance on third-party relationships, such as outsourcing and supplier arrangements; global economic conditions; and other risks identified in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Tandem undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement in this press release because of new information, future events or other factors.

TANDEM DIABETES CARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Table A (in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 608,727 $ 623,811 Accounts receivable, net 112,805 110,725 Inventories 104,774 68,551 Other current assets 7,997 8,433 Total current assets 834,303 811,520 Property and equipment, net 72,905 50,386 Operating lease right-of-use assets 116,474 27,503 Other long-term assets 23,838 15,728 Total assets $ 1,047,520 $ 905,137 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and employee-related liabilities $ 117,396 $ 89,007 Operating lease liabilities 12,120 9,279 Deferred revenue 12,974 10,182 Other current liabilities 31,140 23,388 Total current liabilities 173,630 131,856 Convertible senior notes, net - long-term 282,787 281,467 Operating lease liabilities - long-term 127,109 23,922 Deferred revenue - long-term 19,143 16,940 Other long-term liabilities 23,029 17,840 Total liabilities 625,698 472,025 Total stockholders’ equity 421,822 433,112 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,047,520 $ 905,137

TANDEM DIABETES CARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Table B (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales $ 204,547 $ 179,627 $ 580,716 $ 492,803 Cost of sales 100,122 82,882 283,252 230,317 Gross profit 104,425 96,745 297,464 262,486 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 84,104 64,923 237,989 190,009 Research and development 36,798 24,102 103,529 62,562 Acquired in-process research and development expenses 31,016 — 31,016 — Total operating expenses 151,918 89,025 372,534 252,571 Operating income (loss) (47,493 ) 7,720 (75,070 ) 9,915 Total other income (expense), net 144 (1,872 ) (1,668 ) (5,159 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (47,349 ) 5,848 (76,738 ) 4,756 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,621 54 2,003 (2 ) Net income (loss) $ (48,970 ) $ 5,794 $ (78,741 ) $ 4,758 Net income (loss) per share, basic $ (0.76 ) $ 0.09 $ (1.23 ) $ 0.08 Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.76 ) $ 0.09 $ (1.23 ) $ 0.07 Weighted average shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share 64,236 63,167 64,066 62,780 Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share 64,237 64,784 64,067 64,198

TANDEM DIABETES CARE, INC. SALES BY GEOGRAPHY Table C (Unaudited) ($'s in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change United States: Pump(1) $ 80,696 $ 78,771 2 % $ 235,849 $ 221,724 6 % Infusion sets 44,839 37,725 19 % 128,490 97,251 32 % Cartridges 20,122 16,289 24 % 57,502 44,136 30 % Other 378 321 18 % 1,144 914 25 % Total Sales in the United States(1) $ 146,035 $ 133,106 10 % $ 422,985 $ 364,025 16 % Outside the United States: Pump $ 27,385 $ 23,762 15 % $ 75,515 $ 70,300 7 % Infusion sets 21,964 16,175 36 % 57,258 41,074 39 % Cartridges 8,996 6,269 43 % 24,539 16,878 45 % Other 167 315 (47 )% 419 526 (20 )% Total Sales Outside the United States $ 58,512 $ 46,521 26 % $ 157,731 $ 128,778 22 % Total Worldwide Sales(1) $ 204,547 $ 179,627 14 % $ 580,716 $ 492,803 18 %

1) Reduced by $0.6 million associated with the Tandem Choice technology access program during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

TANDEM DIABETES CARE, INC. PUMP SHIPMENTS Table D Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Pumps Shipped: United States 20,394 20,296 0 % 59,870 57,605 4 % Outside the United States 12,113 11,262 8 % 32,846 33,122 (1 )% Total Pumps Shipped 32,507 31,558 3 % 92,716 90,727 2 %

TANDEM DIABETES CARE, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Financial Results (Unaudited) Table E ($'s in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP sales $ 204,547 $ 179,627 $ 580,716 $ 492,803 Adjustments for Tandem Choice (1) 599 — 599 — Non-GAAP sales $ 205,146 $ 179,627 $ 581,315 $ 492,803 GAAP gross profit $ 104,425 $ 96,745 $ 297,464 $ 262,486 Adjustments for Tandem Choice(1) 599 — 599 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 105,024 $ 96,745 $ 298,063 $ 262,486 Non-GAAP gross margin(3) 51 % 54 % 51 % 53 % GAAP operating income (loss) $ (47,493 ) $ 7,720 $ (75,070 ) $ 9,915 Acquired in-process research and development(2) 31,016 — 31,016 — Adjustments for Tandem Choice(1) 599 — 599 — Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (15,878 ) $ 7,720 $ (43,455 ) $ 9,915 Non-GAAP operating margin(3) (8 ) % 4 % (7 ) % 2 % GAAP net income (loss) $ (48,970 ) $ 5,794 $ (78,741 ) $ 4,758 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,621 54 2,003 (2 ) Interest income and other, net (1,708 ) (31 ) (2,858 ) (721 ) Interest expense 1,576 1,511 4,629 4,526 Depreciation and amortization 3,508 3,400 10,689 10,325 EBITDA (43,973 ) 10,728 (64,278 ) 18,886 Change in fair value of common stock warrants (12 ) 392 (103 ) 1,354 Stock-based compensation expense 22,236 15,729 60,477 43,653 Acquired in-process research and development(2) 31,016 — 31,016 — Adjustments for Tandem Choice(1) 599 — 599 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,866 $ 26,849 $ 27,711 $ 63,893 Adjusted EBITDA Margin(3) 5 % 15 % 5 % 13 % GAAP net income (loss) $ (48,970 ) $ 5,794 $ (78,741 ) $ 4,758 Acquired in-process research and development(2) 31,016 — 31,016 — Adjustments for Tandem Choice(1) 599 — 599 — Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (17,355 ) $ 5,794 $ (47,126 ) $ 4,758

(1) In September 2022, the Company launched Tandem Choice to provide in-warranty eligible t:slim X2 customers a path towards ownership of the next generation hardware platform for a fee when available. The accounting treatment for Tandem Choice has a high degree of complexity, initially requiring the deferral of some portion of sales for shipments of eligible pumps. (2) The Company recorded a $31.0 million charge representing the value of acquired in-process research and development assets with no alternative future use, and acquisition related expenses. (3) Non-GAAP margins including non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, and adjusted EBITDA margin are calculated using non-GAAP sales.

