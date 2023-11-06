Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Upcoming Conference Presentations

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced that management will present a company update at the following investor conferences:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:30am GMT (3:30am ET, 12:30am PT),

Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:15am Eastern Time (7:15am Pacific Time), and

Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30am Eastern Time (7:30am Pacific Time).

The Company update presentations will be webcast live, and an archive recording will be available for 30 days. The link to the live webcast and archive will be accessible on Tandem Diabetes Care’s Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com in the "Events & Presentations” section.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company based in San Diego, California, creates new possibilities for people living with diabetes, their loved ones, and healthcare providers through a positively different experience. The Company’s human-centered approach to design, development, and support delivers innovative products and services for people who use insulin. Tandem manufactures and sells the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology. For more information, visit tandemdiabetes.com.

Tandem Diabetes Care, t:slim X2, and Control-IQ are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in the US and/or other countries.

Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on Twitter @tandemdiabetes; use #tslimX2 and #TandemDiabetes.

Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TandemDiabetes.

Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/tandemdiabetes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231106120535/en/