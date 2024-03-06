Tandem Diabetes Care Prices Private Placement Of $275 Mln Of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2029

(RTTNews) - Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) announced the pricing of $275.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2029 in a private placement. The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of notes.

Tandem also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within the 13-day period beginning on, and including, the first date on which the notes are issued, up to an additional $41.25 million aggregate principal amount of notes from Tandem.

The sale of the notes is expected to close on March 8, 2024.

The notes will be general unsecured obligations of Tandem and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on September 15, 2024, at a rate of 1.50% per year. The notes will mature on March 15, 2029, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased.

Tandem estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $266.3 million (or about $306.4 million if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes in full), after deducting the initial purchasers' discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Tandem.

Tandem expects to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to (i) pay the about $13.8 million cost of the capped call transactions, (ii) repurchase for cash about $246.7 million in aggregate principal amount of its 1.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 in privately negotiated transactions entered into concurrently with the pricing of the notes in the offering and repurchase about $30.0 million of common stock in privately negotiated transactions.