Tandem Diabetes Care to Present New Early User Insights on the Tandem Mobi System at the American Diabetes Association’s 84th Scientific Sessions

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced its schedule of presentations for the American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) 84th Scientific Sessions taking place in Orlando, Florida from June 21-24.

Product Theater

The Company will host a Product Theater on Saturday, June 22 from 10:15 am - 11:00 am EDT at Product Theater #1.

Meet Tandem Mobi: Tiny pump, big control. The future of Automated Insulin Delivery (AID)

Presenters:

Jordan Pinsker, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Tandem Diabetes Care

Halis Kaan Akturk, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics at the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, University of Colorado

Cari Berget, MPH, RN, CDCES, Director of the PANTHER Program and Research Instructor in Pediatrics at Barbara Davis Center

During this session, new early user insights will be presented on Tandem Mobi, the world’s smallest, durable AID system* that became commercially available in the United States in February of 2024. Presenters will discuss how the unique wearability features of Tandem Mobi combined with the Control-IQ algorithm ushers in a new generation of AID systems. The speakers will also cover the benefits of a small-sized insulin delivery system that allows the ability to disconnect for sports, swimming, and real-life scenarios, and how optimizing algorithm settings can help improve patient outcomes.

"This groundbreaking data is the first presentation of Tandem Mobi user insights and demonstrate our continued commitment to advancing diabetes care through innovative technology,” said Dr. Pinsker. "Understanding these early Tandem Mobi insights is critical to help ensure our portfolio of diabetes solutions continues to create a positively different experience for our customers.”

Poster Presentations

From June 22 - June 24, the Company will also release data during the Poster Sessions in the Poster Hall. Tandem authors will be available for questions during the General Poster Sessions scheduled for Saturday, June 22 at 12:30 pm EDT.

The t:slim X2 with Control-IQ Technology Overcomes Missed Boluses for Moderate Meals

Tandem Diabetes Care Authors: Larry Fu, Principal Data Scientist; Alex Trahan, Sr. Manager, Data Science; Laurel Messer, PhD, MPH, RN, CDCES, Sr. Director of Medical Affairs; and Alex Constantin, PhD, Sr. Director, Data Science

What Happens When People Don’t Bolus for Extended Periods of Time while Using the t:slim X2 with Control-IQ Technology?

Tandem Diabetes Care Authors: Miranda R. Polin, Sr. Data Analyst II; Andy Johnson, Principal Data Analyst/Manager; Laurel Messer, PhD, MPH, RN, CDCES, Sr. Director of Medical Affairs; Alex Constantin, PhD, Sr. Director, Data Science; and Jordan Pinsker, MD, Chief Medical Officer

High Time in Closed Loop for Control-IQ Technology with New Interoperable iCGM Sensor

Tandem Diabetes Care Authors: Steph Habif, EdD, MS; Sabah Mufti, Senior Manager, Product Marketing; Michelle Manning, Principal Customer Feedback Scientist; Kevin Wu, Sr. Product Manager, Product Management; and Laurel Messer, PhD, MPH, RN, CDCES, Sr. Director of Medical Affairs

High User Satisfaction and Ease of Use Scores with 6 Months Use of the Tandem t:connect Mobile Application

Tandem Diabetes Care Authors: Kimia Assadi, MPH, Sr. Medical Writer I; Michelle Manning, Principal Customer Feedback Scientist/Manager; Jordan Pinsker, MD, Chief Medical Officer; and Laurel Messer, PhD, MPH, RN, CDCES, Sr. Director of Medical Affairs

New Paradigms for Wearability with the Tandem Mobi System: Mobi Can Be Worn Many Ways, Early Data Indicate

Tandem Diabetes Care Authors: Steph Habif, EdD, MS; Michelle Manning, Principal Customer Feedback Scientist; Scott Leas, Director of Business Analytics; Lexi Morgan, Product Manager, Commercial Marketing; and Laurel Messer, PhD, MPH, RN, CDCES, Sr. Director of Medical Affairs

Exhibitor Information

The Company will also be an exhibitor during the full duration of ADA at Booth #1621. Tandem Mobi will be available for demonstration with the recently launched Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System integration. The t:slim X2, the #1 rated automated insulin delivery system (AID) system**, will also be on display as the first insulin pump to be compatible with three CGMs: Dexcom G6, Dexcom G7 and Abbott FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus.

Other Presentations

Dr. Laurel Messer, Sr. Director of Medical Affairs at Tandem Diabetes Care, will also participate in the "Bridging Technology and Therapies to Improve Diabetes Outcomes” panel during diaTribe Musings LIVE on Thursday, June 20 from 5:00 - 7:30 pm EDT at The Gaylord Palms Resort, Emerald Bay Plaza.

* As of June 2024. Data on file, Tandem Diabetes Care.

** dQ&A US Diabetes Connections Patient Panel Report, Q3 2023

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, manufactures and sells advanced automated insulin delivery systems that reduce the burden of diabetes management, while creating new possibilities for patients, their loved ones, and healthcare providers. The Company’s pump portfolio features the Tandem Mobi system and the t:slim X2 insulin pump, both of which feature Control-IQ advanced hybrid closed-loop technology. Tandem Diabetes Care is based in San Diego, California. For more information, visit tandemdiabetes.com.

Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on X @tandemdiabetes; use #tslimX2 #TandemMobi and #TandemDiabetes.

Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TandemDiabetes.

Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/tandemdiabetes.

© 2024 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. All rights reserved. Tandem Diabetes Care, Tandem logos, Control-IQ, t:slim X2, and Tandem Mobi are trademarks of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Dexcom, Dexcom G6, and Dexcom G7 are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Dexcom, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. FreeStyle, Libre, and related brand marks are marks of Abbott and used with permission. All other third-party marks are the property of their respective owners.

Responsible Use of Control-IQ technology

Control-IQ technology does not prevent all highs and lows. Users must still bolus for meals and actively manage their diabetes. Visit tandemdiabetes.com/responsible-use for additional important safety information.

Important Safety Information

RX ONLY. Indications for Use: Tandem Mobi system: The Tandem Mobi insulin pump with interoperable technology (the pump) is intended for the subcutaneous delivery of insulin, at set and variable rates, for the management of diabetes mellitus in persons requiring insulin. The pump is able to reliably and securely communicate with compatible, digitally connected devices, including automated insulin dosing software, to receive, execute, and confirm commands from these devices. The pump is intended for single patient, home use and requires a prescription. The pump is indicated for use in individuals 6 years of age and greater. t:slim X2 insulin pump: The t:slim X2 insulin pump with interoperable technology is intended for the subcutaneous delivery of insulin, at set and variable rates, for the management of diabetes mellitus in people requiring insulin. The pump is able to reliably and securely communicate with compatible, digitally connected devices, including automated insulin dosing software, to receive, execute, and confirm commands from these devices. The pump is intended for single patient use. The pump is indicated for use with NovoLog or Humalog U-100 insulin. The pump is indicated for use in individuals 6 years of age and greater. Control-IQ technology: Control-IQ technology is intended for use with compatible integrated continuous glucose monitors (iCGM, sold separately) and alternate controller enabled (ACE) pumps to automatically increase, decrease, and suspend delivery of basal insulin based on iCGM readings and predicted glucose values. It can also deliver correction boluses when the glucose value is predicted to exceed a predefined threshold. Control-IQ technology is intended for the management of Type 1 diabetes mellitus in persons 6 years of age and greater. Control-IQ technology is intended for single patient use. Control-IQ technology is indicated for use with NovoLog or Humalog U-100 insulin.

WARNING: Control-IQ technology should not be used by anyone under the age of 6 years old. It should also not be used in patients who require less than 10 units of insulin per day or who weigh less than 55 pounds.

Control-IQ technology is not indicated for use in pregnant women, people on dialysis, or critically ill patients. Do not use Control-IQ technology if using hydroxyurea. Users of a Tandem insulin pump and Control-IQ technology must use the insulin pump, CGM, and all other system components in accordance with their respective instructions for use; test blood glucose levels as recommended by their healthcare provider; demonstrate adequate carb-counting skills; maintain sufficient diabetes self-care skills; see healthcare provider(s) regularly; and have adequate vision and/or hearing to recognize all functions of the pump, including alerts, alarms, and reminders. The Tandem pump and the CGM transmitter and sensor must be removed before MRI, CT, or diathermy treatment. Visit tandemdiabetes.com/safetyinfo for additional important safety information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240618093195/en/