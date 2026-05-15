Tango Therapeutics Aktie

Tango Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CWX9 / ISIN: US87583X1090

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15.05.2026 18:17:26

Tango Therapeutics Shares Fall 17%

(RTTNews) - Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) shares dropped 16.93 percent to $20.66, down $4.21 on Friday, after the biotechnology company reported a wider first-quarter loss, as collaboration revenue fell to zero.

The stock is currently trading at $20.66, compared with a previous close of $24.87 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $23.10 and traded between $20.60 and $23.30 during the session, with volume reaching 1.68 million shares, below the average daily volume of 3.35 million shares.

Collaboration revenue was $0 in the first quarter of 2026, compared with $5.4 million in the same period last year. Net loss widened to $45.5 million, or $0.32 per share, from $39.9 million, or $0.36 per share, a year earlier. Loss from operations increased to $48.8 million from $42.5 million.

Tango Therapeutics shares have traded between $1.40 and $28.41 over the past 52 weeks.

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