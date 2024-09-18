|
18.09.2024 16:34:00
Tata Group, Analog Devices Team Up To Explore Semiconductor Opportunities In India
(RTTNews) - Tata Group and Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), Wednesday jointly announced a partnership to explore opportunities for semiconductor manufacturing in India.
The strategic alliance involves Tata Electronics, Tata Motors, and Tejas Networks alongwith the semiconductor company.
Additionally, Analog Devices intends to combine their semiconductor solutions and software expertise with the India-based company's vision and capabilities to boost growth of electronics industry.
Currently, Analog Devices's stock is trading at $224.10, down 0.55 percent on the Nasdaq.
