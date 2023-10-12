PRESS RELEASE

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, OR JAPAN

TATATU S.P.A.: EXECUTION OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE RESOLVED BY THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING HELD ON

3rd JULY 2023

Rome, 12 October 2023 - The Board of Directors of Tatatu S.p.A. (the "Company"), owner of TaTaTu, an entertainment platform based on data sharing and circular economy, listed through Direct Listing of its shares on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker code: ALTTU), met today to announce that the execution of the non-divisible capital increase in cash with exclusion of pre-emptive rights resolved by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 3rd July 2023 (the "Capital Increase") has been completed within the legal terms.

The Capital Increase was executed through the subscription of a total of 6,791,171 newly issued shares of the Company against payment of a total subscription price of €40 million.

As a result, following the registration of the necessary declarations and filings with the Company Register:

(i) the share capital of the Company will be made up of No. 822,381,403 shares for a total nominal value of Euro 0.01, fully subscribed and paid-in

(ii) the 6,791,171 newly issued shares will be traded on the Euronext Growth Paris multilateral trading system.

It should also be noted that the aforesaid 6,791,171 newly issued shares are subject to an inalienability restriction (so-called lock-up) in favour of the Company, for a period of three years from the date of the shareholders' meeting that resolved on the Capital Increase, with certain exceptions in line with similar transactions.

***

This press release is available on the Company’s website at https://corporate.tatatu.com/en/press-release/

***

About TaTaTu

TaTaTu is the first entertainment platform based on data sharing economy and circular economy. The company is the first social media platform to reward users with TTU Coins for viewing content and social media activities. Users can post photos and videos, and earn even more TTU Coins when someone likes, comments, views or shares a post or when users invite a friend. Available worldwide in BETA version, TaTaTu offers its community auctions, giving users the chance to win unmissable products and experiences by bidding using TTU Coins. In addition, users can redeem TTU Coins in e-commerce in exchange for products.

The Direct Listing took place on October 20, 2022, through the admission to trading of no. 814,265,232 shares, with a reference price of Euro 2.00, equal to the subscription price of a private placement made prior to listing. www.tatatu.com.

For more information:

Press contacts

H/Advisors Havas Paris for TaTaTu

Aliénor Miens | alienor.miens@havas.com | +33 6 64 32 81 75

Philippe Ronceau | philippe.ronceau@havas.com | +33 6 76 44 44 35

Investor relations contacts

Danilo Barletta | danilo@tatatu.com | + 39 349 0803 128