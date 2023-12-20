|
20.12.2023 19:00:04
TaTaTu S.p.A.: FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2024
|
TaTaTu S.p.A.
PRESS RELEASE
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, OR JAPAN
TATATU S.P.A.: FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2024
Rome, December 20, 2023 - Tatatu S.p.A. (the “Company”) that owns TaTaTu, an entertainment platform based on data sharing economy and circular economy, listed through Direct Listing of shares on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker code: ALTTU), hereby notifies the calendar of corporate events for the year 2024, approved by the Board of Directors, which met on December 15 under the chairmanship of the CEO, Andrea Iervolino.
Any amendment to the above schedule will be promptly communicated to the market.
This press release and the corporate events calendar are available on the Company's website at the following address https://corporate.tatatu.com/en/corporate/ Investors section/Financial Calendar.
***
About TaTaTu
TaTaTu is the first entertainment platform based on data sharing economy and circular economy. The company is the first social media platform to reward users with TTU Coin for viewing content and social media activities. Users can post photos and videos, and earn even more TTU Coin when someone likes, comments, views or shares a post or when users invite a friend. Available worldwide in BETA, TaTaTu offers its community auctions, giving users the chance to win unmissable products and experiences by bidding with TTU Coins. In addition, users can redeem TTU Coins in e-commerce in exchange for products.
For more information:
Press contacts
H/Advisors Havas Paris for TaTaTu
Aliénor Miens | alienor.miens@havas.com | +33 6 64 32 81 75
Louis Tilquin | louis.tilquin@havas.com | +33 6 02 15 67 69
Investor relations contacts
Matteo Colafigli | matteo@tatatu.com | + 39 347 7176794
Regulatory filing PDF file
File: 2023-12-20 Financial Calendar 2024
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TaTaTu S.p.A.
|Via Barberini, 29
|00187 Rome
|Italy
|E-mail:
|danilo@tatatu.com
|Internet:
|www.tatatu.com
|ISIN:
|IT0005507857
|Euronext Ticker:
|ALTTU
|AMF Category:
|Inside information / Other releases
|EQS News ID:
|1801589
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1801589 20-Dec-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!