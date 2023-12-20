PRESS RELEASE

TATATU S.P.A.: FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2024

Rome, December 20, 2023 - Tatatu S.p.A. (the “Company”) that owns TaTaTu, an entertainment platform based on data sharing economy and circular economy, listed through Direct Listing of shares on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker code: ALTTU), hereby notifies the calendar of corporate events for the year 2024, approved by the Board of Directors, which met on December 15 under the chairmanship of the CEO, Andrea Iervolino.

29 March 2024: Board of Directors, approval of the draft separate financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023

26 April 2024: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, approval of the separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023

27 September 2024: Board of Directors, approval of the half-yearly financial statements as at 30 June 2024 as subject to voluntary auditing.

Any amendment to the above schedule will be promptly communicated to the market.

This press release and the corporate events calendar are available on the Company's website at the following address https://corporate.tatatu.com/en/corporate/ Investors section/Financial Calendar.

About TaTaTu

TaTaTu is the first entertainment platform based on data sharing economy and circular economy. The company is the first social media platform to reward users with TTU Coin for viewing content and social media activities. Users can post photos and videos, and earn even more TTU Coin when someone likes, comments, views or shares a post or when users invite a friend. Available worldwide in BETA, TaTaTu offers its community auctions, giving users the chance to win unmissable products and experiences by bidding with TTU Coins. In addition, users can redeem TTU Coins in e-commerce in exchange for products.

