23.10.2024 12:29:44
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $251.13 million, or $2.37 per share. This compares with $170.69 million, or $1.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Taylor Morrison Home Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $251.13 million or $2.37 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.6% to $2.121 billion from $1.676 billion last year.
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $251.13 Mln. vs. $170.69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.37 vs. $1.54 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.121 Bln vs. $1.676 Bln last year.
