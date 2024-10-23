Taylor Morrison Home Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $251.13 million, or $2.37 per share. This compares with $170.69 million, or $1.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Taylor Morrison Home Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $251.13 million or $2.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.6% to $2.121 billion from $1.676 billion last year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $251.13 Mln. vs. $170.69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.37 vs. $1.54 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.121 Bln vs. $1.676 Bln last year.