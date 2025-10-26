TB Aktie
TB Alternative Assets Trimmed its Constellation Energy (CEG) Stake by Over 94,000 Shares
TB Alternative Assets Ltd. cut its stake in Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) in the third quarter of 2025, executing an estimated $30.45 million sell order, according to an October 17, 2025, SEC filing.TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reported in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated October 17, 2025, that it reduced its position in Constellation Energy by 94,343 shares in the third quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold was $30.45 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The firm now holds 69,606 shares valued at $22.91 million.This was a sell transaction, bringing the CEG stake to 3.4% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity assetsContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
