TBBB Invites You to Join Its First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE: TBBB) ("Tiendas 3B” or "the Company”) will report its first quarter 2024 earnings on May 22, 2024, after market close. You are invited to join our quarterly conference call, which will be webcast on May 23, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Anthony Hatoum, Chairman and CEO, and Eduardo Pizzuto, CFO, will host the call and take questions on the results.

Event: Tiendas 3B First Quarter 2024 Results

When: May 23, 2024, 11:00 a.m. ET

Webinar /Dial In #:

To join the webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9ttcuecSQ8SHsP1N6sss-Q

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9ttcuecSQ8SHsP1N6sss-Q To join via telephone: Dial one of the domestic or international numbers listed below. Enter the webinar ID (891 0985 2249) , followed by # . If the meeting has not yet started, press # to wait. You will be asked to enter your unique participant ID. Press # to skip.



Mexico United States +52 558 659 6002 +1 312 626 6799 (Chicago) +52 554 161 4288 +1 346 248 7799 (Houston) +52 554 169 6926 +1 646 558 8656 (New York) Other international numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/knEOJCJkC

An audio replay from the conference call will be available on the Tiendas 3B website https://www.investorstiendas3b.com after the call.

About TBBB

BBB Foods Inc., a proudly Mexican company, is a pioneer and leader of the grocery hard discount model in Mexico and one of the fastest growing retailers in the country as measured by its sales and store growth rates. The 3B name, which references "Bueno, Bonito y Barato" - a Mexican saying which translates to "Good, Nice and Affordable" - summarizes Tiendas 3B’s mission of offering irresistible value to budget savvy consumers through great quality products at bargain prices. By delivering value to the Mexican consumer, we believe we contribute to the economic well-being of Mexican families. In a landmark achievement, Tiendas 3B was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in February 2024 under the ticker symbol "TBBB”.

